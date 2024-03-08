US Coast Guard Ship Bertholf visits Port Blair for joint exercise “Sea Defenders-2024” with Indian Coast Guard

AMN / WEB DESK

Marking a significant step in bolstering bilateral cooperation between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the United States Coast Guard (USCG), the USCG Ship Bertholf reached Port Blair on 07 Mar 2024, for joint exercise with Indian Coast Guard (ICG). Codenamed “Sea Defenders-2024”, the joint exercise is scheduled to take place on 09-10 Mar 2024 off the coast of Port Blair.

The exercise will simulate scenarios relevant to maritime piracy and asymmetric threats, including simulated drone attacks on commercial merchant traffic, joint maritime search and rescue operations, major firefighting, marine pollution response, and counter-drug interdiction exercises. Additionally, a simulated medical evacuation will be conducted to enhance readiness in emergency situations.

The Legend-class United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Bertholf is equipped with advanced technology and weaponry, including helicopter landing pad, state-of-the-art sensors and communication equipment. The ship serves the operational function for complex law enforcement, defence, and national security missions, reflecting the USCG’s commitment to maritime safety and security. Its visit to India travelling more than 16000 Nautical Miles from Alameda, California reflects a shared commitment to upholding maritime norms and promoting a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region.

This exercise underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing maritime challenges. It reaffirms the longstanding partnership between the Indian Coast Guard and the United States Coast Guard which is an important component of the strategic partnership between the two countries. The Indian Coast Guard has extensive interactions with United States Coast Guard, particularly in the field of training, exercises and cooperative measures. High level interaction between the two maritime agencies has been a regular feature towards maintaining professional relationship. Earlier, on 22 Sep 2022, USCG Ship Midgett visited Chennai.