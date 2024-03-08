FreeCurrencyRates.com

Prez Murmu presents President’s Standard and Colours to four IAF Units at Air Force Station in Hindon, UP

President Droupadi Murmu today presented the President’s Standard and Colours to four Indian Air Force Units at Air Force Station in Hindon, Uttar Pradesh.

She presented the President’s standard to the Indian Air Force –  221 Squadron and the 45 Squadron. The President’s Standard and Colours is the highest military honour for any armed forces unit.

According to the IAF, the award of President’s Standard and Colour is one of the greatest honours bestowed upon an Air Force Unit or Squadron in recognition of exceptional service rendered by it to the nation, both during war and in peace. The President’s Standard was awarded after 18 years of service and the President’s Colours award after 25 years of service.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said, the warriors of the Indian Air Force have shown amazing courage, dedication and self-sacrifice in the wars of 1948, 1965, 1971 and 1999. They have also made an important contribution to relief and rescue work during disasters in the country and abroad. The President said, the devotion to duty and determination displayed by the country’s brave airmen are a source of inspiration for all citizens.

The President said that it is a matter of immense pleasure that the Indian Air Force is not only protecting the country’s space but is also making an important contribution to India’s space programme.  President Murmu said, it is a matter of great pride for all the officers and soldiers of the Air Force that the four astronauts who have been selected for ISRO’s Gaganyaan mission are Air Force officers. The President said that in this rapidly changing era, security requirements and priorities are also changing rapidly.

