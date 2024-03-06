FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian Navy Commissions Strategically Important INS Jatayu at Minicoy In Lashwadeep Islands

AMN
Marking an important milestone in augmenting security infrastructure at the strategically important Lakshadweep islands, the Indian Navy has commissioned Naval Detachment Minicoy as INS Jatayu at a function organised at Minicoy today.

The commissioning ceremony was held in the presence of the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Harikumar. This the second naval base in Lakshadweep after INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti. Minicoy is the southernmost island of Lakshadweep and straddles the vital Sealines of Communication.

The base will enhance operational reach and facilitate the Navy’s operational effort towards anti-piracy and anti-narcotics operations in the Arabian Sea. The commissioning of INS Jatayu will strengthen the Navy’s foothold in the Lakshadweep Islands and will usher in a new era of capacity building and comprehensive development of the island territories.

