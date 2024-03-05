UP: CM Yogi expands his cabinet with 4 new ministers

AMN / LUCKNOW

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to BJP’s Sunil Sharma, Dara Singh Chauhan, among allies Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and RLD’s Anil Kumar in a ceremony at Raj Bhavan today.

BJP’s Sunil Sharma is the MLA from Sahibabad seat, while Dara Singh Chauhan is the Legislative Council member. Many dignitaries including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak and State BJP President Bhupendra Singh Choudhary were present in the swearing-in ceremony. This is the first expansion of the cabinet in the second term of the Yogi government. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all the new ministers who took oath on this occasion.