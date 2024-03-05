FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Mar 2024 12:20:57      انڈین آواز

UP: CM Yogi expands his cabinet with 4 new ministers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / LUCKNOW

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to BJP’s Sunil Sharma, Dara Singh Chauhan, among allies Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and RLD’s Anil Kumar in a ceremony at Raj Bhavan today.

BJP’s Sunil Sharma is the MLA from Sahibabad seat, while Dara Singh Chauhan is the Legislative Council member. Many dignitaries including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak and State BJP President Bhupendra Singh Choudhary were present in the swearing-in ceremony. This is the first expansion of the cabinet in the second term of the Yogi government. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all the new ministers who took oath on this occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart