Petroleum Minister Inaugurates 201 CNG Stations in 17 States, First Small Scale LNG Unit in Vijaipur, MP

@gailindia

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri today inaugurated 201 CNG Stations in 17 States. He also inaugurated India’s first Small Scale LNG Unit of Gas Authority of India Limited, GAIL at its Vijaipur LPG plant in Madhya Pradesh. The inauguration of the CNG stations was done through video conferencing at a function in New Delhi in the presence of Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Puri said that India is committed to continuously improve the policy and regulatory environment to support the development and make cleaner and sustainable fuel accessible and available to public at large. He said, the addition of GAIL group’s 201 CNG stations spread across 52 Geographical Areas is a step closer toward achieving this vision.

He added that the inauguration of these CNG stations is a testament to our collective efforts to reduce carbon footprint and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change. He also reiterated Government’s vision to increase the share of natural gas in the primary energy basket to 15 percent by 2030. Mr Puri furhter stated that development of National Gas Grid (NGG) and a wide spread City Gas Distribution (CGD) network for connecting the consumption centres with the supply points is vital for creation of a gas-based economy. As per Minimum work plan submitted by CGD entities, the Minister noted that the country will have around 17 thousand 500 CNG stations and around 120 million PNG connections by 2030.