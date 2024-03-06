Madras High Court dismisses ‘quo warranto’ petitions against DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sekar Babu, MP A Raja

The Madras High Court has granted relief to DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, party MP A Raja and another party leader over their comments about “eradicating Sanatana Dharma” while advising them to adhere to the “principle of constitutionalism”

AMN / CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday declined to issue a writ of ‘quo warranto’ on petitions filed by members of a Hindu nationalist outfit against DMK Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and P K Sekar Babu and Member of Parliament A Raja, questioning their right to hold office after they made comments allegedly against Sanatana Dharma.

The quo warranto petitions questioned under what authority they were holding their official posts.