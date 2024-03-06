FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi congratulates Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate the newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” PM Modi wrote.

Shehbaz Sharif clinched his second term as Pakistan’s Prime Minister on Sunday, securing 201 votes in parliament amidst protests. His party, the PML-N, will lead a coalition government alongside Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

