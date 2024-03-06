PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects in Bettiah, Bihar

@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the big investment by the Central government will ensure the all-round development of Bihar and provide job opportunities to youths. The Prime Minister today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth nearly 13000 crore rupees from Bettiah in West Champaran in Bihar.

Addressing a public meeting at Airport Ground in Bettiah the Prime Minister said that the development of Bihar is equally important for the Developed India. He added that the NDA Government is making all efforts to attain it. Mr. Modi mentioned that the development in Bihar is getting wings because of the double-engine government in the State.

In an apparent attack on Lalu Prasad-led erstwhile RJD government in the State, Mr. Modi said it was jungle raj which ruined the destiny and fortune of the youths of the State. They were forced to migrate to other parts of the country, he added.

The Prime Minister said the NDA government has changed this scenario and people of the State are getting jobs in their homeland.

Mr. Modi also took a jibe at the Opposition, saying that in Bihar one party that is the supporter of a dynasty has usurped the jobs of youth for land. He said the supporters of dynastic politics will never work for people, as they left the Barauni Fertiliser plant in dilapidated condition, but it is the NDA government which revived it. The Prime Minister said now several people are getting job opportunities through the revival of this development project.

The Prime Minister stated that if Karpoori Thakur, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan, Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohiya were alive, these corruption and dynasty supporters would have targeted them too.

Mr. Modi also criticised the I N D I A alliance saying that it wants Bihar to return to the lantern era of the 20th century.