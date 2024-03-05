FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Mar 2024 12:20:49      انڈین آواز

PM waives off Rs 16 lakh crore of industrialists, Congress waived off loans of farmers, says Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Addressing a huge public rally at Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh during his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he has not waived off a single rupee worth of loans of farmers in the country.

He alleged that the PM has waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of 22 big industrialists only, meaning that Mr Modi has given a budget equal to 24 years of the MNREGA scheme to industrialists.

Image

Congress leader said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh brought the MNREGA scheme and the then Congress government gave Rs 65,000 crore every year to labourers which went a long way in improving their economic condition.

Mr Gandhi further said the Congress government also waived off loans worth Rs 70,000 crore to farmers.

The Congress leader claimed that 22 industrialists in India have the country’s 50 per cent money.

He asserted that the Nyay Yatra is a means to ensure justice for all sections of society.

Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at the Lord Mahakal Temple in Ujjain today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart