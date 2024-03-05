PM waives off Rs 16 lakh crore of industrialists, Congress waived off loans of farmers, says Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh

AMN / WEB DESK

Addressing a huge public rally at Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh during his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he has not waived off a single rupee worth of loans of farmers in the country.

He alleged that the PM has waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of 22 big industrialists only, meaning that Mr Modi has given a budget equal to 24 years of the MNREGA scheme to industrialists.

Congress leader said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh brought the MNREGA scheme and the then Congress government gave Rs 65,000 crore every year to labourers which went a long way in improving their economic condition.

Mr Gandhi further said the Congress government also waived off loans worth Rs 70,000 crore to farmers.

The Congress leader claimed that 22 industrialists in India have the country’s 50 per cent money.

He asserted that the Nyay Yatra is a means to ensure justice for all sections of society.

Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at the Lord Mahakal Temple in Ujjain today.