UP: Amit Shah in Varanasi to review poll preparedness in state

AMN / WEB DESK

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today arrived in Varanasi on a two-day tour of Uttar Pradesh. After reaching Varanasi Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya statue at BHU gate.

He is now chairing a crucial meeting related to the poll preparedness of the party and scheduled to meet party leaders in Varanasi which also happens to be the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In this meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, election co- incharge, state in-charge, state president, state organization general secretary, regional presidents, district presidents and in-charges of all 403 assembly seats, are present. The BJP’s election preparations, including the membership campaign, as well as its future strategies are being discussed in the meeting.

On the second and last day of the tour, Amit Shah will visit Azamgarh and Basti districts. He is also scheduled to address a rally after laying the foundation stone of the state university in Azamgarh. Later he will launch Khel Mahakumbh in Basti district organised by Local MP Harish Dwivedi and then address a rally there.