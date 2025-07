Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has formally quit the Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh told media that the I.N.D.I. Alliance was formed just for the 2024 general elections and after that AAP contested the Haryana and Delhi assembly elections alone. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party also skipped the I.N.D.I. Alliance meeting held yesterday via video conferencing, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

