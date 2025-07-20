Gossips refuse to die over 75- year age limit for PM Modi

By Devsagar Singh

The upcoming 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September has touched off muted conversations in political circles if a change of guard is in the offing. This got a fillip after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently endorsed the view that once 75, a leader should make way for younger people.

Indeed, the gossips refuse to die down. So much so , it warranted media attention and ultimately a senior RSS leader Ram Madhav had to write a signed article in a leading daily in what appeared to be an exercise to put a lid over it.

Why did Ram Madhav have to clarify Mohan Bhagwat’s widely publicised comment that a leader should retire once he attains the age of 75 ? Because it directly hit the position of the Prime Minister. On the eve of the Monsoon session of Parliament, the BJP leadership cannot be seen to have weakened in any way. In his article, Ram Madhav sought to suggest that Bhagwat’s comment was never aimed at Modi. It was just an anecdote related to one of RSS’ senior leaders Moropant Pingle that Bhagwat had referred to, Madhv wrote.

Though the article was touted as a personal opinion of Ram Madhav, observers do not miss to see a link. The BJP /RSS insiders understand the nuances of Bhagwat’s speech whenever he speaks in public. The 75-year outer limit was placed by none other than the present BJP leadership under which senior most leaders like L.K.Advani and Dr Murli Manohar Joshi had to make way. Many aver that Bhagwat’s reference of 75 was nothing but a reminder to PM Modi about his own rules.

An issue like leadership change is no small matter, particularly when it involves the ruling party. Selection/election of President of the BJP is hanging fire for almost two years. Several names were reportedly exchanged between the BJP and the RSS but none could be finalized yet. This was interpreted in various circles as indication of unease between the ideological fountainhead and the BJP. The 75 year controversy can be regarded as a spillover.

Ram Madhav’s clarification came not a day too soon. Parliament’s monsoon session is starting from Monday (July 21). The Opposition is all set to hit the Government on issues like the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Operation Sindoor, Trump’s tariff threat, Pahalgam massacre among others. The attack would be directly on Modi. On top of all these, jibes on the PM resulting from Bhagwat’s 75-year remark was also expected from the Opposition members.

The 75- year issue may die down slowly post September as mere speculation. But politics is never without surprises. It may come up in another form in 2027 when the President of India’s election is due, observers say.

The RSS-BJP relationships, meanwhile, continue to be a subject matter of speculation and , at times, animated debate in political circles exacerbated by strong leadership of Modi virtually dwarfing the Sarsanghchalak.

Devsagar Singh is a senior journalist views express in the article is his personal