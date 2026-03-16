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NDA wins all five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar

Mar 16, 2026

Last Updated on March 16, 2026 8:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / Patna

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates won all five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar. The winning candidates include Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Ram from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitish Kumar and Ramnath Thakur from the Janata Dal (United), and Upendra Kushwaha from the Rashtriya Lok Morcha. 

All the winning candidates secured the required number of votes to ensure their election to the Rajya Sabha. However, the formal announcement of the results is still awaited. 

In this election, the Mahagathbandhan failed to secure a single seat. Amarendra Dhari Singh, the candidate of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, lost the election. 

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