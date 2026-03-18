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Trinamool Congress announces list of 291 candidates for West Bengal Assembly elections

Mar 18, 2026

Last Updated on March 18, 2026 12:33 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / KOLKATA

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has released its candidate list for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, announcing nominees for 291 of the 294 constituencies. The three Darjeeling hill seats have been left to their ally, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

Party chief Mamata Banerjee will once again contest from Bhabanipur, where the BJP has already fielded the Leader of the Opposition, Subhendu Adhikari. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has dropped 74 sitting MLAs.  135 sitting MLAs were retained in their current seats, while 15 were shifted to new constituencies

Among the 291 TMC candidates, 52 are women, 95 represent Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and 47 belong to minority communities. The announcement was made at Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee and senior leader Subrata Bakshi.

Though TMC has declared its entire list of candidates, the other political parties and alliances have declared the lists partially. Among the major political parties, Congress has yet to declare the names of its candidates.

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