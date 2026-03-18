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Parliament passes Appropriation Bill 2026; FM asserts, govt’s budgeting is transparent & realistic

Mar 18, 2026

Last Updated on March 18, 2026 12:37 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

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Parliament has passed the Appropriation Bill 2026 with the Rajya Sabha returning it to the Lower House after discussion. The Lok Sabha has already given its approval to the Appropriation Bill. The Bill seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26. 

Replying to the discussion in Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that the government’s budgeting is transparent and realistic. She said the centre is giving over 57,381 crore rupees for the Economic Stabilisation Fund. The Finance Minister highlighted that India’s economy stands at a position of strength today. 

The Finance Minister said the central government’s capital outlay has increased 4.2 times from 2.63 lakh crores in 2017-18 to 12.20 lakh crores in 2026-27. She added that as a result, the pick-up of the economy is happening and growth momentum is being sustained.

Ms Sitharaman said that the way in which India has built its power sector today stands as a very big support because Aatmanirbhar Bharat and sufficiency in energy are actually playing out in many different ways. She added that the way in which the government has ramped up domestic capacity in LPG is also coming of help now. 

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla, TMC’s Saket Gokhale, BJP MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena-UBT also spoke on the bill. 

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