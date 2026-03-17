EC deploys over 1,100 Observers for assembly elections in 6 States

Last Updated on March 17, 2026 11:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Election Commission has deployed one thousand one hundred 11 Central Observers for the assembly elections of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and the bye-elections in 6 States. The Commission said that among them, 557 are General Observers, 188 are Police Observers, and 366 are Expenditure Observers.

While announcing the schedule for the general elections, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that the elections will be conducted in a violence-free and inducement-free manner so that each elector can cast their vote without fear. The poll body said that the Observers will function as the eyes and ears of the Commission in ensuring the objective is met.

The Commission has directed that the Observers be stationed in their respective Assembly Constituencies by tomorrow. It has also asked the Observers to make public their contact details upon arrival and specify a time fixed every day for meeting the candidates, political parties or their representatives or any member of the public to hear their election-related grievances.