Contaminated Water: The Hidden Crisis Behind Development Claims

Last Updated on March 17, 2026 11:19 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

— Lalit Gargg

It is often said that water is life. But if that very water becomes contaminated, can it still be called the foundation of life? The truth is, polluted water does not sustain life—it endangers it. Today, not only India but the entire world is facing a growing challenge in ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water. The irony is striking: in a country where rivers are revered as mothers and water is considered a sacred element, millions of people still lack access to safe drinking water.

This situation is not merely the result of resource scarcity, but also reflects policy gaps, administrative indifference, and an imbalanced model of development. In recent years, the Government of India has launched several ambitious initiatives to improve drinking water access. The Jal Jeevan Mission, launched in 2019, is considered a major step in this direction, aiming to provide tap water to every rural household. Similarly, projects like Namami Gange have focused on cleaning rivers. These initiatives have significantly expanded water supply infrastructure. While only about 16.7% of rural households had tap water connections in 2019, this figure rose to over 80% by the end of 2024. This achievement is noteworthy—but laying pipelines alone does not solve the problem. The real challenge lies in ensuring that the water reaching households is genuinely clean and safe.

Unfortunately, the situation regarding water quality remains far from satisfactory. Testing of drinking water samples across various states and union territories reveals that a significant portion is contaminated. Alarmingly, only about one-fourth of the contaminated samples have undergone corrective treatment. This means a large population continues to consume unsafe water. Such a reality raises serious questions about the credibility of our development claims. If the quality of such a basic resource cannot be ensured, then our achievements remain incomplete. The crisis of water quality is not confined to rural areas; urban regions face similar issues. Rapid urbanization, aging pipeline systems, and inadequate sewage management are major contributors to water contamination in cities. In many places, drinking water pipelines run dangerously close to sewage lines. Over time, as pipelines deteriorate, sewage water seeps into drinking water supplies, leading to severe health hazards. In recent years, several cities have reported outbreaks of illness—and even deaths—due to contaminated water. Incidents in cities like Indore highlight the gravity of the situation. It is deeply ironic that a city repeatedly ranked among the cleanest in India faces such deadly consequences due to polluted water.

Health experts have long warned that most diseases originate from the digestive system, with contaminated water being a primary cause. Waterborne diseases such as diarrhea, vomiting, typhoid, cholera, and jaundice continue to affect millions. Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable due to weaker immunity. In rural areas, where healthcare facilities are limited, the impact becomes even more severe. Thus, contaminated water is not just an environmental issue—it is a major public health crisis. Several factors contribute to water pollution. One of the most significant is the discharge of untreated industrial waste into rivers and water bodies. Additionally, untreated sewage from cities further pollutes water sources. Reports from pollution control authorities indicate that many river stretches across the country fail to meet water quality standards. This suggests that our water bodies are increasingly trapped in a web of pollution. At the same time, excessive groundwater extraction is compounding the crisis. India is among the largest users of groundwater globally, and over-extraction has led not only to declining water tables but also to increased concentrations of harmful substances like fluoride and arsenic in many regions.

Unplanned and unchecked development has further aggravated the situation. Expanding cities, growing industries, and rising population exert immense pressure on water resources. However, water management systems have not kept pace with this growth. In many cities, sewage treatment plants are either inadequate or inefficient, resulting in large volumes of untreated wastewater flowing directly into rivers and lakes. When these polluted sources are used for drinking water supply, contamination becomes inevitable. The impact of polluted water extends beyond human health—it affects entire ecosystems. Rising pollution levels in rivers and lakes threaten aquatic life, pushing many species toward extinction. Furthermore, when contaminated water is used for irrigation, it degrades soil quality and eventually enters the food chain, posing long-term risks to human health. Thus, water pollution is a complex and multidimensional problem.

Addressing this crisis requires more than policy announcements—it demands effective implementation. First and foremost, regular and transparent monitoring of water quality must be ensured. Testing water samples is meaningful only if prompt corrective action follows contamination detection. Additionally, maintaining a safe distance between water supply and sewage systems should be made mandatory. In cities and towns with outdated pipeline infrastructure, urgent and phased replacement is essential. Strict control over industrial pollution is equally critical. Industries must ensure that no untreated waste is discharged into water bodies. This requires not only stringent regulations but also robust monitoring mechanisms. Equally important is fixing accountability at the level of local authorities, who are often responsible for both water supply and quality monitoring. Lack of transparency at this level often exacerbates the problem.

It is essential to recognize that access to clean water is not a luxury—it is a fundamental right of every citizen. Just as food, education, and healthcare are considered basic necessities, safe drinking water must be accorded the same priority. If the nation truly aspires to be healthy and prosperous, ensuring water quality must become a top priority. Initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission can be deemed fully successful only when the water delivered to every household is genuinely safe. Going forward, water management must not remain confined to government programs alone; it must evolve into a mass movement driven by public participation. Community-based water testing, rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, and awareness campaigns can play a transformative role. Without collective efforts from society, administration, and government, the crisis of contaminated water cannot be fully resolved. Protecting clean water is, in essence, protecting life itself—and this responsibility belongs to all of us.