Former Kerala CM and Communist Stalwart V.S. Achuthanandan Passes Away at 101

Former Chief Minister, veteran Communist leader and one of Kerala’s most iconic political figures, V.S. Achuthanandan, passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 101.

Achuthanandan had been critically ill since June 23, when he suffered a cardiac arrest at his son’s residence. He was admitted to the ICU and placed on ventilator support, with a special medical board from the Medical College overseeing his care. Despite dialysis and intensive treatment, his condition deteriorated.

His son-in-law, a doctor, had performed CPR at home before he was rushed to the hospital. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan visited the hospital shortly before the announcement of his death. Several political leaders followed to pay their respects.

Since retiring from active politics in 2021, after resigning as Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, Achuthanandan had been living with his children in Thiruvananthapuram. His long-time home in Alappuzha remained shuttered.

A towering figure in Kerala politics, Achuthanandan was known for his unwavering stance, sharp opposition, and mass appeal. He served as the state’s Leader of the Opposition from 2001 to 2006 and led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to power in the 2006 elections, serving as Chief Minister until 2011.

In 2011, he led the LDF campaign once again, narrowly missing a return to power as the UDF, under Oommen Chandy, scraped through with a slim majority.

Achuthanandan’s demise marks the end of a political era rooted in grassroots activism, ideological conviction, and fearless public service—a legacy that transcends party lines and generations.