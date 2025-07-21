investigation on AI-171 plane crash is being done in transparent manner by AAIB: Govt

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has said that Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau AAIB is carrying out the investigation on the AI-171 plane crash in a transparent manner.

Mr Naidu said the process is being conducted strictly according to international standards, with the involvement of relevant international experts and stakeholders. Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha today, he said, the initial phase of the investigation has been completed and a preliminary report has been submitted.

Mr Naidu said he has seen multiple articles not only by the Indian media but also by the Western media trying to promote their own viewpoint. The Minister said, Government wants to stand by the truth and that will only be revealed when the investigation is complete.