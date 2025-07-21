Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Weather Forecast Across India

Jul 21, 2025
Weather Forecast Across Country

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttarakhand today. Places over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Mahe, Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra, and the northeastern states are also expected to witness heavy rainfall during the next 2-3 days.

IMD further predicted thunderstorms and lightning conditions over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim today. Thunder squalls over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to continue till the 26th of this month.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning in several parts of Telangana state today. An orange alert of very heavy rain has been issued for 12 districts, while a yellow alert of heavy rainfall has been issued for 17 other districts.

The orange alert has been issued for isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Medak, Kamareddy, and Nagarkurnool districts. The bulletin further stated that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and sustained surface winds are very likely to occur at isolated places across all 33 districts of the state. For Hyderabad and the surrounding areas, the forecast for the next 24 hours generally forecasts cloudy skies. Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by sustained surface winds, are likely in parts of the city.

