2006 Mumbai Train Blasts: Bombay HC Acquits 12 Convicts, Cites Lack of Evidence After 19 Years

AMN / WEB DESK
The Bombay High Court today acquitted 12 persons convicted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, citing lack of conclusive evidence. A special bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak quashed all convictions, including five death penalties and seven life sentences, stating the prosecution completely failed to prove the accused committed the crime.
The court directed that the accused will be released if not wanted in other cases. The blasts, on 11 July 2006, killed over 180 and hundred others injured, marking one of Mumbai’s deadliest terror attacks. The verdict comes 19 years after the tragedy.