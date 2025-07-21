Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

2006 Mumbai Train Blasts: Bombay HC Acquits 12 Convicts, Cites Lack of Evidence After 19 Years

Jul 21, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

The Bombay High Court today acquitted 12 persons convicted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, citing lack of conclusive evidence. A special bench of Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak quashed all convictions, including five death penalties and seven life sentences, stating the prosecution completely failed to prove the accused committed the crime.

The court directed that the accused will be released if not wanted in other cases. The blasts, on 11 July 2006, killed over 180 and hundred others injured, marking one of Mumbai’s deadliest terror attacks. The verdict comes 19 years after the tragedy.

investigation on AI-171 plane crash is being done in transparent manner by AAIB: Govt

Jul 21, 2025
Weather Forecast Across India

Jul 21, 2025
UP CM Yogi Warns Of Stern Action Against Miscreants Tarnishing Kanwar Yatra

Jul 21, 2025

