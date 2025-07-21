Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

UP CM Yogi Warns Of Stern Action Against Miscreants Tarnishing Kanwar Yatra

Jul 21, 2025

AMN

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a stern warning to those indulging in violence and vandalism during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. He announced that posters of miscreants would be displayed publicly, and strict action would follow once the religious pilgrimage concludes.

Speaking during a press briefing after participating in a flower shower ceremony for the Kanwariyas, the Chief Minister expressed strong displeasure over recent incidents aimed at disrupting the Yatra. “CCTV footage is available for every location. Those trying to tarnish the image of this sacred pilgrimage will be exposed and held accountable,” he said firmly.


The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored that while most devotees uphold the sanctity of the Yatra, some anti-social elements are conspiring to malign it. He said that it is the responsibility of every Kanwar Sangh and every Shiv bhakt to expose such elements and immediately inform the authorities. The entire Yatra route is under CCTV surveillance, and once the Yatra concludes, strict action will be taken against those identified. Their posters will also be displayed publicly.

CM Yogi called for cooperation in preserving the sanctity of the Yatra. He said that this Yatra is a symbol of devotion and harmony. It is our shared responsibility to keep this divine journey free from violence and disorder.

Highlighting the extensive preparations made for the smooth conduct of the Yatra, CM Yogi said that the government, along with the administration, voluntary organizations, and religious institutions, has ensured comprehensive arrangements for the comfort and safety of the devotees. 

