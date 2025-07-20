Peace in J&K Will Be Built, Not Bought: LG Manoj Sinha

AMN / WEB DESK

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday asserted that peace in the Union Territory will not be “purchased,” but firmly established by dismantling the entire terror ecosystem. Speaking at a public event, Sinha clarified that the administration is committed to ensuring justice—protecting innocents while taking firm action against the guilty.

He credited the J&K Police for playing a vital role in breaking the terror support networks—financial, logistical, and ideological. Referring to past mistakes, he condemned how those linked to terrorism once received government jobs while the actual victims were ignored.

Highlighting the government’s ongoing rehabilitation efforts, Sinha said 40 terror-affected families in Baramulla were recently given job appointment letters. “We are acknowledging pain and delivering justice,” he said, citing stories of children orphaned by terrorism.

Sinha praised the transformation in Kashmir: stones have been replaced by pens, and schools now remain open all year. The culture of hartals, shutdowns, and separatist slogans is fading, replaced by development, festivals, and economic growth.

“Peace is not the silence of guns; it is justice, opportunity, and hope,” Sinha affirmed, adding that usurped properties of terror victims will be returned by August.