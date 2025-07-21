Govt Steps Up Efforts to Address Human-Wildlife Conflicts Across India

The Union Government has adopted a multi-layered strategy—legal, technical, financial, and ecological—to tackle the rising instances of human-wildlife conflict across India. By integrating community participation, scientific approaches, and inter-departmental coordination, the policy framework aims to ensure safety for both people and wildlife.

ANDALIB AKHTER / NEW DELHI

Human-wildlife conflicts continue to be reported from various regions of India, prompting the Central Government to take several proactive measures. While the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change does not maintain centralized data on such incidents, it has issued multiple advisories and schemes aimed at mitigating these conflicts and protecting both human lives and wildlife.

This update was shared in the Lok Sabha today by Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply.

📋 Key Government Measures to Tackle Human-Wildlife Conflict

1. National Advisory Issued (Feb 2021)

The Ministry issued a comprehensive advisory to States and UTs for managing conflict situations.

It recommended: Identification of conflict-prone areas. Formation of Rapid Response Teams . Creation of State and District-level Committees for quick relief assessment. Ensuring ex gratia payments within 24 hours in cases of injury or death.



2. Guidelines for Crop Damage (June 2022)

States and UTs were advised to: Utilize the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for wild animal-related crop losses. Promote unpalatable crops (e.g., chillies, lemongrass, khus) in forest fringe areas. Develop long-term alternative cropping strategies through State Agriculture and Horticulture departments.



3. Species-Specific Protocols (March 2023)

The Ministry issued mitigation guidelines for conflict involving: Elephant, Gaur, Leopard, Bear, Crocodile, Wild Pig, Blue Bull, Blackbuck, Rhesus Macaque, and Snake.



4. Financial and Structural Support

The Central Government supports States/UTs via Centrally Sponsored Schemes such as: Project Tiger, Project Elephant, and Development of Wildlife Habitats.

Assistance includes: Compensation for human, livestock, and crop losses. Construction of physical deterrents like solar-powered fences, bio-fencing , and boundary walls .



5. Legal Backing under Wildlife Protection Act (1972)

Section 11(1)(a) allows State Wildlife Wardens to issue hunting permits for Schedule-I animals that pose threats to human life.

allows State Wildlife Wardens to issue hunting permits for Schedule-I animals that pose threats to human life. Section 11(1)(b) extends this authority to Schedule-II animals threatening life or property.

extends this authority to Schedule-II animals threatening life or property. Section 33 guides the development of management plans for protected areas.

6. Protected Areas Network

A network of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries, Conservation and Community Reserves has been established under the Wildlife (Protection) Act to protect habitats and prevent conflict.

7. Capacity Building and Technology Adoption

Training and support are provided through premier institutions like: Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and SACON .

Emphasis is placed on early-warning systems, drones, and modern surveillance technologies.

8. Awareness Campaigns

State and UT governments conduct regular public awareness drives using media and community outreach to educate people on co-existing with wildlife and reporting conflict situations.