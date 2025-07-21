Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns

Jul 21, 2025
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

Staff Reporter

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from office on Monday, citing health concerns and the need to follow medical advice. His resignation, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, comes into effect immediately under Article 67(a) of the Constitution.

In his resignation letter, Dhankhar said, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately.”

The 72-year-old, who also served as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, expressed gratitude to the President for her “unwavering support” and the “wonderfully harmonious working relationship” they shared during his tenure.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers, Dhankhar said, “Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office.”

He also acknowledged the trust and warmth extended by Members of Parliament, calling it a “cherished memory.”

Reflecting on his time in office, Dhankhar said it had been a privilege to witness India’s economic growth and transformation. “Serving in this transformative era of our nation’s history has been a true honour,” he noted. “As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat’s global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future.”

His resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

