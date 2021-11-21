Rajasthan cabinet reshuffled; 15 ministers inducted in new cabinet

Staff Reporter / Jaipur

Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot today reshuffled his ministry inducting 15 ministers. Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office and secrecy to 11 MLAs as cabinet ministers and four MLAs as ministers of state in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan today.

There are six new faces among those who took oath as cabinet ministers, including Hemaram Chaudhary, Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat.

Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, who were sacked last year for adopting a rebel attitude against the government, have again been sworn in as cabinet ministers. Ministers of State Tikaram Julie, Mamta Bhupesh and Bhajanlal Jatav have been promoted in the government. They were also sworn in as cabinet ministers. Zahida, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Gudha and Murari Lal Meena took oath as ministers of state. All 30 seats have been filled after this cabinet reshuffle took place when the Gehlot government is going to complete 3 years in power next month.