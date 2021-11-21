PM asks Top Cops to adopt future technologies for policing requirements

AMN / LUCKNOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for the adoption of future technologies for grass root policing requirements and the development of interoperable technologies which would benefit Police forces across the country.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 56th DGsP/IGsP Conference in Lucknow, Prime Minister called for an analysis of all Police related incidents and developing case studies, to make it an institutionalised learning mechanism. He hailed the hybrid format of the Conference as it allowed a free flow of information between various ranks.

The Conference was attended by 62 DGsP/IGsP of States and UTs and DGs of CAPFs/CPOs in Lucknow. More than 400 officers of various ranks attended the Conference virtually from IB offices across the country.

The Prime Minister participated in the discussions and gave valuable suggestions during the Conference. In the run-up to the Conference, various core groups of DGsP were formed for holding discussions on key aspects of national security such as, prison reforms, terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, cyber-crimes, narcotics trafficking, foreign funding of NGOs, drone-related matters and the development of border villages.

Prime Minister Modi called for constituting a High-Power Police Technology Mission, under the leadership of the Union Home Minister to adopt future technologies for grass root policing requirements. Citing the importance of technology in the lives of the general public, the Prime Minister gave examples of CoWIN, GeM and UPI. He appreciated the positive change in Police attitude towards the general public, particularly post-COVID. He also suggested the positive use of drone technology for the benefit of the people. He stressed on review of the SMART Policing concept introduced in 2014 and suggested the development of a roadmap for its continuous transformation and institutionalisation of the same in Police forces. To tackle some of the routine challenges faced by Police, he urged to involve highly qualified youth to look for technological solutions through hackathons.

The Prime Minister also awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to IB personnel. For the first time, as per the directives of the Prime Minister, IPS officers from various States had submitted articles on contemporary security issues, which added more value to the conference