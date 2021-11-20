PRESIDENT PRESENTS SWACHH SURVEKSHAN AWARDS 2021

BY BISHESHWAR MISHRA

President Ram Nath Kovind today said that the biggest success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is the change in the thinking of the countrymen.

Addressing Swachh Amrit Mahotsav here today, Mr Kovind said, today people can witness that this change has happened on a very wide scale and has reached the families. He congratulated the people of the country as there has been a massive change in the thought process towards cleanliness.

The President said effective management of solid waste is essential to keep the cities clean. He said, the urban population of India, which was about 41 crore in 2014 will be more than 81 crore by 2050. He said, we must prepare for the future keeping in mind the huge challenges of urban sanitation. Mr Kovind said, on 1st of October this year, Prime Minister has launched Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban 2.0 with the goal of making all cities waste-free by 2026. He emphasised that the responsibility of the success of this campaign lies with the government as well as all the citizens. He said we have to ensure that everyone segregates wet and dry waste at home.

LIVE: President Kovind's address at the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi https://t.co/ii4vM6G1wQ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 20, 2021

Quoting Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Mr Kovind said that cleanliness should be the top priority. He said this vision of Gandhi Ji was taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Swachh Bharat Mission as a mass movement. He said, making the country clean is the best tribute to the Freedom Fighters who fought for India’s Independence.

The President said Safai Mitras and sanitation workers have continuously rendered their services even during the COVID pandemic. He said that the government is committed to ensure that life of no sanitation worker is put at risk due to unsafe cleaning practices. He appreciated the ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge’ initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs which has been started in 246 cities with the aim to promote mechanical cleaning of sewers and septic tanks.

Mr Kovind advised the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to extend this mechanical cleaning facility in all the cities. He said that manual scavenging is a shameful practice and eradication of this practice is not only the responsibility of the government, but also of the society and citizens.

The President said that environment conservation has been an integral part of the traditional lifestyle of India. Today whole world is emphasising on environment protection in which focus is on to reduce, reuse and recycle the resources. He noted that good examples are coming out of the idea of Waste to Wealth and many start-ups are active in these areas. He said that appropriate schemes could be developed to encourage entrepreneurship and investment in these areas.

Mr Kovind said, this year’s Swachh Survekshan Awards have special significance as the nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He expressed happiness that the award was given taking feedback of over five crore people and though public participation.

Speaking on the occasion, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off Swachh Bharat Mission from the ramparts of Red Fort on 15th August 2014 and since then Urban India has become Open Defecation Free, ODF with 35 States and four thousand 371 Urban Local Bodies completely ODF.

He said, government has gone beyond the mission mandate to create more than three thousand 300 ODF Plus cities with hygienic community and public toilets and nearly one thousand cities ODF Plus Plus with with complete Faecal sludge management. The Minister said, Municipal Solid Waste processing has gone nearly four fold from 18 per cent in 2014 to 70 per cent today. He said, nearly one lakh ragpickers have been integrated into the waste management chain in the cities and more than 5.5 lakh sanitary workers have been provided access to various Government welfare schemes. Mr Puri said, Swachh Bharat Mission has taken the shape of a people’s movement.

On the occasion, the President awarded Indore as India’s Cleanest City for 5th time in a row. Surat and Vijaywada was given the 2nd and third Best Clean City award. Chhattisgarh was given the Cleanest State award. Jharkhand was given 2nd Best Clean State award. Varanasi was given the award for Cleanest Ganga Town.