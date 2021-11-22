3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
Indigenously developed missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam commissioned into Indian Navy

AMN / Mumbai

In a major boost to the Indian Navy, INS Visakhapatnam was commissioned today by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. It is the first stealth-guided missile destroyer ship of Project 15B and a crucial step for the Navy to demonstrate its indigenous capability to build complex combat platforms.

The destroyer is capable to enhance the Navy’s capacity and firepower to battle threats by a margin. The event marked the formal induction of the first of the four Visakhapatnam class destroyers, into the Indian Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister termed INS Visakhapatnam as a symbol of the growing maritime prowess of the country and a major milestone in achieving Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.

