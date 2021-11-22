Indian Panorama Section opens at IFFI in Goa

I&B Minister calls upon international filmmakers to come and shoot in India

AMN / GOA

The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India that is underway in Goa is a one-stop platform for movie lovers and film buffs to learn more about movies from around the world.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the Indian Panorama Section at the event.

The inaugural ceremony introduced the audiences to IFFI’s official selection of 24 Feature and 20 Non-Feature films under the Indian Panorama category for this year.

The section promises to unfold stories collected from nooks and corners of India on the big screen.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Thakur said, the right content can take Indian Cinema to a global audience. The Minister said, India has the talent, technology and skilled manpower and they can offer to the world, a platform to come and film in India. He said, it is very important that people who play a crucial role behind the screens should be honoured. Mr Thakur also urged the International filmmakers to come and shoot in India.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar along with the Union Minister felicitated the filmmakers and the cast and crew of the opening films, Semkhor in the Feature film category and Ved- The Visionary in the Non-feature film category and presented to them Certificates of participation.

What an evening it was! #IFFI52 has kickstarted with a grand opening ceremony in Goa, last night



Ye to bas trailer hai.. picture🎬 abhi baaki hai 😉@iffigoa @ianuragthakur @MIb_India @official_dff pic.twitter.com/dDsoTUA6yx — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 21, 2021

Semkhor is the first-ever Dimasa language film to be screened in the Indian Panorama Section. Aimee Baruah, Director of the film, thanked IFFI for the honor and recognition of the film. She added that the film Semkhor deals with social taboos and through the film, she tried to bring forth the struggles faced by the Dimasa Community in Assam.

Rajiv Prakash who is the Director of the opening film in the Non-feature film category Ved- The Visionary, described the script as the story of my father’s resilience, fortitude in the field of film-making. The movie shows his endeavors which shall remain embedded in the history of cinema.

The 75 creative minds competition also officially began.