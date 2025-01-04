Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Encourages Children to Stay Stress-Free During Exams

AMN

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged children not to take stress during exams and to be passionate about life. Interacting with children at the Exam Warriors Art Festival hosted by NDMC in Delhi on Saturday, Mr. Vaishnaw emphasized that actors and sportspersons perform well because they are passionate about their work.

Around 5,000 children from various schools participated in the Exam Warriors Art Festival. In a video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that stress generally emanates not from exams, but from ambitions and expectations. He told students that there are endless avenues and multiple options for them going forward.

Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra, and NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal were among those who were present during the event.