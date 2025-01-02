The Indian Awaaz

Employment generation in India soars by 36% during past decade

Jan 2, 2025

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

a Latest report has suggested that employment generation in India has witnessed a remarkable growth of 36 per cent during the last ten years. According to the Labour and Employment Ministry, over 17 crore additional jobs were created from 2014 to 2024. The Ministry said that around four crore 60 lakh jobs were generated in the country last year.

The Ministry said the employment growth rate of 36 per cent achieved between 2014-2024 is far better than the 7 per cent growth registered from 2004 to 2014. Under the UPA government, two crore 90 lakh additional jobs were created between 2004 to 2014.  

The data reflects that employment opportunities in the Agriculture sector grew by 19 per cent, 15 per cent in the manufacturing sector, and 36 per cent in the service sector under the Modi government. As per the Ministry, the unemployment rate declined from 6 per cent in 2017-18 to 3.2 per cent in 2023-24. The Ministry said the employability of graduate youth grew significantly from 33.95 per cent in 2013 to 54.81 per cent in 2024. Over four crore 70 lakh youth aged between 18 to 28 years have joined EPFO in the last 7 years.

