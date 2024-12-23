The Indian Awaaz

Govt Ends No-Detention Policy for Classes 5 & 8 to improve Learning Outcomes

Dec 23, 2024
Centre Ends No-Detention Policy for Classes 5 & 8 to improve Learning Outcomes

The central government has scrapped the no-detention policy for classes five and eight. Speaking to the media, Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that students who failed in the annual examination of classes five and eight will have a chance to retake the test within two months. After the retest, if they fail again, they will not be promoted.

He added that these students will not be expelled from any school till the completion of their elementary education. The secretary added that this decision has been taken to improve the learning outcome among children.

