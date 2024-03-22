UN Security Council To Vote On US Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on Friday on the United States’ resolution calling for an immediate and sustained cease-fire in Gaza to protect civilians and enable humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

on the other hand, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv today as part of an intensive diplomatic push to reach a cease-fire.

Earlier, the European Union called for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in Brussels. The United Nations’ Secretary-General António Guterres also travelled to Brussels to meet with European leaders and urged them to back a cease-fire.