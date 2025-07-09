Amid Gaza ceasefire talks, US President & Israeli PM meet in Washington

AMN / WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the second time in as many days to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza. The meeting comes after Trump’s Middle East envoy Steven Witkoff said Israel and Hamas could be close to agreeing on a 60-day ceasefire deal.

The closed-door meeting was held at the White House, followed by dinner between the Leaders. Netanyahu also met House Speaker Republican House of Representative Mike Johnson. This marks his third state visit to the U.S. since Trump’s second term began. After that meeting, the Israeli Prime Minister said he did not believe Israel’s military campaign in Gaza was done, but that negotiators are certainly working on a ceasefire.

Witkoff later said that Israel and Hamas were closing the gap on issues that previously prevented them from reaching a deal, and that he hoped a temporary, 60-day ceasefire would be agreed on this week. He added that the draft deal would also include the release of 10 hostages who are alive, and the bodies of nine who are deceased.

Trump and Netanyahu were asked about Israeli and US proposals suggested earlier this year to permanently relocate Palestinians from Gaza.

Trump said he had cooperation for this from countries neighbouring Israel, while Netanyahu said he was working with the US on finding countries that will “give Palestinians a better future”.

The latest round of negotiations between Hamas and Israel began on Sunday. The ongoing Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 57,500 in Gaza.