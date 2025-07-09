Supreme Court Backs Trump on Federal Job Cuts

AMN / WEB DESK

The U.S. Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump another major victory, authorizing his administration to proceed with large-scale federal workforce reductions. This ruling overturns lower court injunctions that had temporarily blocked the layoffs. The cuts are part of a controversial initiative led by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), originally spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk.

The Court’s decision permits the dismissals to move forward even as legal disputes remain unresolved. Although no specific federal roles were mentioned in the case, the ruling centers on a Trump-era executive order and DOGE’s implementation strategy. This is one of several recent rulings favoring Trump-era policies, including expedited deportations and the ban on transgender military service.

As of April 2025, DOGE-led actions have resulted in the departure of over 260,000 federal employees.