Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Supreme Court Backs Trump on Federal Job Cuts

Jul 9, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

The U.S. Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump another major victory, authorizing his administration to proceed with large-scale federal workforce reductions. This ruling overturns lower court injunctions that had temporarily blocked the layoffs. The cuts are part of a controversial initiative led by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), originally spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk.

The Court’s decision permits the dismissals to move forward even as legal disputes remain unresolved. Although no specific federal roles were mentioned in the case, the ruling centers on a Trump-era executive order and DOGE’s implementation strategy. This is one of several recent rulings favoring Trump-era policies, including expedited deportations and the ban on transgender military service.

As of April 2025, DOGE-led actions have resulted in the departure of over 260,000 federal employees.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Amid Gaza ceasefire talks, US President & Israeli PM meet in Washington

Jul 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Brazil Aim to Boost Trade to $20 bn; PM Modi Conferred Top Civilian Honour

Jul 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: 7 killed and dozens missing after floods on Nepal-China border

Jul 9, 2025

You missed

HEALTH

Gujarat-Rajasthan to collect camel milk for medicinal use: Amit Shah

9 July 2025 5:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi court extends 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana’s judicial custody till August 13

9 July 2025 5:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Supreme Court Backs Trump on Federal Job Cuts

9 July 2025 5:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

اظہاررائے کی آزادی کے نام پر کسی کے مذہبی جذبات کو ٹھیس نہیں پہنچائی جاسکتی دہلی ہائی کورٹ کے چیف جسٹس کا سخت تبصرہ

9 July 2025 4:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!