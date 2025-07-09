PM Modi addresses Namibia Parliament; calls for stronger ties, deeper Global South cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Parliament of Namibia during his state visit, calling for closer cooperation between the two democracies and reiterating India’s commitment to the progress of Africa and the Global South.

Speaking at the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Saara Kuugongelwa, the Prime Minister described the opportunity to speak before the Namibian lawmakers as a “special gesture” that added meaning to his trip.

Addressing the Parliament, the PM conveyed greetings from the “Mother of Democracy” and the world’s largest democracy to the members of the House and the people of Namibia. Recalling the historic bonds between the two nations and their parallel struggles for freedom, PM Modi paid homage to Namibia’s founding President Dr. Sam Nujoma, calling him a towering figure in the global fight for liberation and justice.

The Prime Minister said that the democratic values championed by the founding fathers of both India and Namibia continue to illuminate the path of development. He also lauded Namibia’s efforts in strengthening its democratic institutions, and the role played by its government and citizens in deepening democracy.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Namibia for conferring on him the country’s highest national honour. Calling it a tribute not just to him but to the achievements of Indian and Namibian democracies, the PM described both nations as “sentinels of freedom, equality and justice.”

The Prime Minister urged the two countries to work closely for the betterment of the Global South and to ensure that the voices, hopes and aspirations of its people are fully realized.

Citing India’s G-20 presidency, during which the African Union was granted permanent membership, PM Modi said the move underscored India’s long-standing commitment to Africa’s rise.

“India will always work for the progress of Africa,” PM Modi said, adding that New Delhi is proud to share its development experiences with Namibia and other countries on the continent. He reaffirmed India’s support for Africa’s Agenda 2063 and said that the partnership will focus on building capacity, developing skills, encouraging local innovation, and fostering inclusive growth.

Thanking the Namibian Speaker for the honour of addressing the House, the Prime Minister made a pitch for enhanced people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. “Let our children not only inherit the freedom we fought for, but also the future we will build together,” he said.