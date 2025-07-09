Nepal- China Miterepul bridge washed away in floods

AMN / WEB DESK

At least nine people were killed and 19 others were missing after heavy rains on Tuesday, flooding the Lhende river and the Bhotkosi river in Nepal’s Rasuwa district. A flood swept away the Miterepul Bridge that links the Himalayan nation with China.

Bodies were recovered downstream, miles away from Dhading and Chitwan districts in the Trishuli River. Among the missing are two police personnel and 11 civilians and 6 Chinese nationals. Dinesh Bhatta, CEO of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA)informed that the family of the dead in yesterday’s disaster will be given NPR two lakh as compensation.

The flood damaged Rasuwagadhi hydropower projects in the district, affecting the supply of at least 211 MW of electricity to the national power grid. The flooded river swept away 23 cargo containers, six freight trucks, and 35 electric vehicles in the Rasuwa customs office yards. The road from Dhunche to Timure has also been blocked. The dam of Rasuwagadhi Hydro and the yard of the Customs Office in Rasuwa have been badly damaged.