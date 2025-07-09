Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal-China Miterepul bridge washed away in floods

Jul 9, 2025
Nepal- China Miterepul bridge washed away in floods

AMN / WEB DESK

At least nine people were killed and 19 others were missing after heavy rains on Tuesday, flooding the Lhende river and the Bhotkosi river in Nepal’s Rasuwa district. A flood swept away the Miterepul Bridge that links the Himalayan nation with China.

Bodies were recovered downstream, miles away from Dhading and Chitwan districts in the Trishuli River. Among the missing are two police personnel and 11 civilians and 6 Chinese nationals. Dinesh Bhatta, CEO of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA)informed that the family of the dead in yesterday’s disaster will be given NPR two lakh as compensation.

The flood damaged Rasuwagadhi hydropower projects in the district, affecting the supply of at least 211 MW of electricity to the national power grid. The flooded river swept away 23 cargo containers, six freight trucks, and 35 electric vehicles in the Rasuwa customs office yards. The road from Dhunche to Timure has also been blocked. The dam of Rasuwagadhi Hydro and the yard of the Customs Office in Rasuwa have been badly damaged.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

French President urges unconditional Gaza ceasefire

Jul 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia launches massive drone & missile attacks on Ukraine

Jul 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi addresses Namibia Parliament; calls for stronger ties, deeper Global South cooperation

Jul 9, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: EC says over 57 % Enumeration Forms collected in SIR

10 July 2025 12:47 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत में तेल-गैस निवेश अब होगा और आसान: नए मसौदा नियम जारी

10 July 2025 12:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt Unveils Draft Petroleum & Gas Rules, 2025 with Focus on Green Energy and Investor Security

10 July 2025 12:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sri Lankan President orders urgent customs reforms to clear e-commerce parcel backlog

10 July 2025 12:07 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!