INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia launches massive drone & missile attacks on Ukraine

Jul 10, 2025
Russia launches drone & missile attacks on Ukraine

       

Ukraine today said that Russian forces fired nearly 750 drones and missiles during overnight attacks targeting the western part of the country. The Ukrainian Air Force claimed that 711 of the drones and at least seven of the missiles were downed. The attacks mainly targeted Ukraine’s western Volyn region, the capital of which, Lutsk, borders Poland and Belarus. Russia’s massive overnight attacks on Ukraine come as the U.S. has announced it will reverse course on a recent decision to pause the delivery of air-defense weaponry to Kyiv.

