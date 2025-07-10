Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

French President urges unconditional Gaza ceasefire

Jul 10, 2025

Calls for joint UK-France push to recognise Palestine

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza. He was addressing both houses of the British parliament. He urged the United Kingdom to work together with France on recognising a Palestinian state.

He said the solution of the two states and the recognition of the State of Palestine is the only way to build peace and stability for all in the whole region.

French President Emmanuel Macron is on a state visit to the United Kingdom.

