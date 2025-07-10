Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia’s BNP welcomes Yunus’ election directive, urges EC to act swiftly

File photo

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Thursday welcomed Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ instruction to the Election Commission (EC) to complete all national election preparations by December, calling it a “very positive move” toward restoring democracy in Bangladesh.



Speaking at a discussion at the Dhaka’s National Press Club, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “I would like to thank Professor Dr Yunus… We hope the Election Commission will act promptly and create an environment for a free, fair, neutral, and acceptable election.”



Dismissing doubts about the timely conduct of elections, Islam said, “Why wouldn’t the election be held? People sacrificed their lives for it. They want elected representatives in parliament.” He countered claims that the BNP opposes reforms, asserting, “Reform is in our blood and DNA. We were born through reforms. It is a distortion to say BNP is against reforms.” On the July Charter, Fakhrul said the BNP finalised its formal response after receiving the government’s draft, adding, “So, where is the problem?”

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar echoed the call for unity, urging all pro-democratic parties to remain united to prevent the resurgence of fascist forces. “Political parties may differ, but they must stay united for the nation’s sake,” he said. He also urged politicians to use respectful language and called on the media to practise fair and objective journalism, alleging that “some outlets are spreading misinformation to divide democratic forces.”



BNP Standing Committee member Dr AZM Zahid expressed concern over the mindset of young post-uprising leaders, urging them to show “restraint and avoid arrogance” to prevent slipping into autocratic behavior.



Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna acknowledged the lack of progress in the National Consensus Commission’s reform talks but praised the Chief Adviser’s call for election preparations. “The election should be held as soon as possible. Any delay may push the country into a dark future,” Manna warned. “The mass uprising will only succeed when democracy is restored through a fair election.”