Sheikh Hasina formally indicted in crimes against humanity case

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s ousted former premier Sheikh Hasina has been formally indicted for crimes against humanity by the very war crimes tribunal she established during her tenure. The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), which Hasina’s government founded in 2010 to try 1971 war criminals, is now set to try her for ordering a deadly crackdown on anti-government protesters in July 2024.

On Thursday, a 3-member panel headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder charged Hasina, along with former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, with five counts of crimes against humanity. Hasina and Khan are being tried in absentia, while Mamun appeared in court, admitted guilt, and offered to testify as a prosecution witness.

“I plead guilty. I was involved in the July killings. I wish to testify as a prosecution witness in this case of my own accord,” Mamun told the tribunal. The court recorded his statement and will later decide whether to treat him as an official approver. The tribunal has fixed August 3 and 4 for hearing the prosecution’s opening statement.

The charges stem from the July 2024 mass uprising, during which as many as 1,400 people were killed between July 15 and August 15, according to a UN human rights report. The mass protests, led by students, ultimately forced Hasina’s government from power on August 5.