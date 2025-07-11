Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 11 killed in flash floods, landslides triggered by torrential monsoon rain

Jul 11, 2025
Pakistan: 11 killed in flash floods, landslides triggered by torrential monsoon rain

At least 11 people were killed today as torrential monsoon rains triggered flash floods, landslides, and lightning strikes across Pakistan, bringing the nationwide rain- and flood-related death toll since June 26 to over 79. Two children and a woman were electrocuted in Kasur, while other casualties were reported from flood-hit regions. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued high alerts for multiple areas, including Islamabad, Lahore, and parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Urban flooding has crippled cities like Lahore and Gujranwala, while landslide risks continue to rise in hilly areas, worsening the ongoing humanitarian and infrastructure crisis.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sheikh Hasina formally indicted in crimes against humanity case

Jul 11, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia’s BNP welcomes Yunus’ election directive, urges EC to act swiftly

Jul 10, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

French President urges unconditional Gaza ceasefire

Jul 10, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

India to host two world-class Shooting events; dates yet to be announced

11 July 2025 1:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Wimbledon: Amanda Anisimova of  America enters her maiden Grand Slam final

11 July 2025 1:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Major Asian markets show positive cues, European indices trading high

11 July 2025 1:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US stocks rise with expectations of trade negotiations with trading partners

11 July 2025 1:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!