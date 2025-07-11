Pakistan: 11 killed in flash floods, landslides triggered by torrential monsoon rain

At least 11 people were killed today as torrential monsoon rains triggered flash floods, landslides, and lightning strikes across Pakistan, bringing the nationwide rain- and flood-related death toll since June 26 to over 79. Two children and a woman were electrocuted in Kasur, while other casualties were reported from flood-hit regions. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued high alerts for multiple areas, including Islamabad, Lahore, and parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Urban flooding has crippled cities like Lahore and Gujranwala, while landslide risks continue to rise in hilly areas, worsening the ongoing humanitarian and infrastructure crisis.

