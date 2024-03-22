Inauguration Of Shree Jestha Varna Mahavihar In Lalitpur Reflects India’s Development Partnership With Nepal

AMN/ WEB DESK

Dhan Bahadur Budha, Minister of Urban Development, Government of Nepal and Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal jointly inaugurated the new building of Shree Jestha Varna Mahavihar, Lalitpur built under GoI’s post-earthquake reconstruction grant in the cultural heritage sector in Nepal.

The project was taken up under the post-earthquake reconstruction grant in the cultural heritage sector in Nepal. The Jestha Varna Mahavihar, which got damaged during the 2015 Gorkha earthquake, has now been reconstructed with Government of India’s Grant assistance at a tendered cost of NPR 13.78 cr. The project has been implemented by Central Level Project Implementation Unit, Government of Nepal.

Minister Dhan Bahadur Budha in his remarks, appreciated the support of Government of India for post-earthquake reconstruction as well as efforts towards the economic development of Nepal.

Ambassador Naveen Shrivastav highlighted the various aspects of the robust ongoing development cooperation between the two countries and mentioned that such reconstruction efforts of cultural site is a significant aspect of India-Nepal bilateral partnership.

India and Nepal have historic cultural similarities and heritage to preserve for future generations. Therefore, restoration of cultural heritage projects is a shared endeavour. It’s a reflection of the common culture which is one of the strengths of the friendly relationship that the two countries share.

Government of India has committed to take up conservation of 28 cultural heritage sites across 7 districts of Nepal. Beside these, under post-earthquake reconstruction grant, Government of India has also supported reconstruction of 50,000 private houses of Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, reconstruction of 71 educational institutions across 8 districts and reconstruction of 132 health facilities across 10 districts of Nepal.

Jestha Varna Mahavihara, also known as Jyaba Bahi is situated 300 meters away from the Patan Durbar square world heritage site. It is part of a group of 15 historical Bahis in Patan. This project is a reflection of India’s development partnership with Nepal and complements efforts of Government of Nepal in post-earthquake reconstruction.