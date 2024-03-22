FreeCurrencyRates.com

High Commission Of India In Sri Lanka To Organize A Conference On Digital Public Infrastructure On March 26 In Colombo

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

High Commission of India in Sri Lanka, in partnership with the Sri Lankan Ministry of Technology, is organizing a conference on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) on the 26th of March in Colombo. The conference will explore the transformative potential of DPI for enabling service delivery, empowering communities by fostering inclusivity and enriching the economy by driving innovation.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will deliver the keynote during the opening plenary session of the conference followed by panel discussions on ‘Accelerating Digital Sri Lanka’ and ‘Unlocking the Digital Stack’. The sessions will attempt to discuss DPI’s use cases including in the startup domain, markets and governance as well as focus on how DPI simplifies governance and improves accessibility for the citizens. The two panels will have experts from India and Sri Lanka bringing in a wealth of knowledge and experience, representing various sectors and perspectives on digital infrastructure and governance.

