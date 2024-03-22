US, UK & Australia Entered Agreement To Build Australia’s SSN-AUKUS Submarines

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States, the United Kingdom and Australia have entered a new agreement to build Australia’s SSN-AUKUS submarines and termed it a significant milestone in the endeavour of defence cooperation.

Under the new trilateral Security partnership, Australia’s ASC and UK-based BAE Systems will build the SSN-AUKUS submarines for the Royal Australian Navy. The SSN-AUKUS will be equipped for intelligence, surveillance, undersea warfare and strike missions, and will provide maximum interoperability among AUKUS partners.

SSN-AUKUS will increase opportunities for industrial base collaboration, strengthen our collective industrial base capacity, and generate economic growth in defense and national security sectors in all three countries. All AUKUS partners are making significant investments to ensure the success of Optimal Pathway and are working at pace to transform and integrate our trilateral industrial bases to support SSN cooperation.

AUKUS is a trilateral security partnership designed to create a stronger, more resilient trilateral submarine industrial base, supporting submarine production and maintenance in all three countries.