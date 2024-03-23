World Reacts over Terror Attack in Russia’s Crocus City Hall

social media

WEB DESK

The terror attack on the concert venue, Crocus City Hall at Moscow in Russia has received international condemnation with the United Nations Chief and the UN Security Council calling for justice.

The Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the concert venue.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed shock at the attack and condemned it in the strongest possible terms.

The United Nations Security Council has called on all states to cooperate actively with the Government of the Russian Federation, as well as all other relevant authorities to bring to account those responsible for the terrorist attack. In a statement, the council said the perpetrators and backers of the reprehensible acts of terrorism must be held accountable and brought to justice. The statement said the members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the terror attack in a Moscow concert. The US, EU, UK, France, Spain and UAE also expressed shock.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said, France expresses its solidarity with the victims, their loved ones and all the Russian people.

Spain said it was shocked at events in Moscow, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said it was an odious act of terrorism and expressed her full solidarity with the affected people and the victims families.

World response

Many countries have condemned the terrorist attack and offered condolences due to death of people. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was among the first to offer condolences as he expressed confidence that the organizers and perpetrators of the attack should be justly punished. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the country’s law enforcement forces to provide help to Russian colleagues if needed.

The US White House called the terrorist attack an awful attack.

Advisor to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Mikhail Podolyak said that Kiev was not linked to the incident. The US authorities believe that there are no signs of Ukraine or the Ukrainians being involved in the terrorist attack.

Moreover, the White House said that it was not aware of the possible connection between the events in Crocus City Hall and the warning released by the American embassy in Moscow in early March about possible attacks by extremists. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that the US’ reaction to the terrorist attack raised questions.