UN envoy warns of ‘escalation’ in Libya conflict

The UN’s Libya envoy has said that military and maritime agreements signed between Turkey and the Tripoli government represent an escalation of the conflict in the North African country.

Ghassan Salame’s remarks came as Egypt called for an urgent meeting tomorrow of the Cairo-based Arab League to discuss developments in Libya and the possibility of an escalation there.

Libya has been mired in conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, with rival administrations in the east and the west vying for power.

In April, military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is based in the east, launched an assault to seize the capital Tripoli from the UN-recognised Government of National Accord.

In November Ankara signed a security and military cooperation deal with the GNA and also inked a maritime jurisdiction agreement with the Tripoli government.

In addition, Turkey is preparing to hold a vote in parliament on deploying troops in support of the GNA in its battle against Haftar, who is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.