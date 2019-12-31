US strikes kill 15 pro-Iran fighters in Iraq

WEB DESK

At least fifteen fighters, including commanders, have been killed in US strikes against a pro-Iran armed group in western Iraq. An official from the Tehran-backed Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary told AFP that several fighters were also injured in today strikes.

The Pentagon said US targeted the Iraqi Kata’ib Hezbollah in response to a barrage of 30 or more rockets that was fired on Friday at an Iraqi military base, killing a US civilian contractor.

Repeated mortar and rocket attacks have since late October targeted American interests in the country, where the US has 5,200 troops deployed as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State jihadist group.