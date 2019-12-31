FreeCurrencyRates.com

31 Dec 2019
Hong Kong police accuse activists of inciting minors to commit crimes

WEB DESK

Hong Kong Police today accused activists in the pro-democracy movement of inciting minors to commit crimes.

The claim comes two days before a planned New Year’s Day March that is expected to attract tens of thousands of participants.

Chief Police Spokesman Kwok Ka-chuen told reporters that the force was in close contact with the organizers of the 1st January event but would not tolerate threats to public safety.

He also said, young people had been motivated to commit criminal acts during the protests, including dropping objects from the upper stories of apartment buildings.

Children as young as 12 year-olds have been among the nearly 7,000 people arrested during the protests.

